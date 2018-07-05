NA-6: QWP to support ANP candidate

CHAKDARA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) leader Abdul Wadood Khan on Wednesday announced to support Awami National Party (ANP) leader and former senator Zahid Khan on the National Assembly seat NA-6 Lower Dir. Speaking at a press conference here, the QWP leader and candidate for NA-6 Abdul Wadood Khan said that his party's activists would support Zahid Khan in the coming general elections. The ANP leaders including former senator Zahid Khan, general councillor Wasal Khan and others were also present on the occasion. He said that Zahid Khan as a senator had executed numerous uplift schemes for the development and prosperity of the area.

Zahid Khan thanked the QWP leader and said that after coming into power, ANP would resolve all issues faced by the people of Adenzai