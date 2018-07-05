MMA to reduce burden of foreign loans, says Siraj

LAHORE “ Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Sirajul Haq has said Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) after coming to power would establish new cities under the shadow of CPEC to reduce the burden on existing cities and towns.

Addressing different delegates at Mansoora, he said all the civic necessities including electricity, water and gas would be provided in these cities to create jobs for the youth and special efforts would be made to develop small and cottage industries there.

He said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal would reduce the burden of foreign and internal loans to 70 per cent within three years and ultimately free the country from loans.

Sirajul Haq said that around ten per cent of the total budget should be allocated for education and health to build a healthy and prosperous Pakistan.

This could be done by abandoning the loan-based economy and evolving the system of Zakat and Ushr.

He said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal wanted to restructure the tax indicators and expand the tax net to reduce the burden on the general public.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch, candidate from NA 130, has said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal leadership would contact other religious parties outside the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal and try for seat adjustment with them.

Addressing corner meetings in his area, he said MMA workers with the support of the Ulema and religious minded voters would defeat the secular and liberal elements in the elections.

The Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate from NA 135, Amirul Azeem, has urged people not to blindly believe their parties or leaders and refuse to condone their moral weaknesses.