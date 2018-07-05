Nobody today has ability to shut down Karachi, says governor

Due to the targeted operation carried out by law-enforcement agencies against criminals, no one today has the ability to shut down Karachi, said Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair on Wednesday.

Speaking to a delegation of Tariq Road Traders’ Welfare Association which called on him at Governor House, Zubair said that in the last two-and-a-half years, no strike has been observed in the city, which speaks to the level of the success of the targeted operation.

All relevant stakeholders in the city, especially traders, had extended their full support to the government for the restoration of law and order. Because of this cooperation, Karachi was able to regain its past days of exemplary glory when it was called as the City of Lights, the governor said.

He added that owing to the revival of peace and reduction in lawlessness and crime, the city’s residents are now able to go about their daily routines without any hurdles.

According to Zubair, the concerned businessmen and traders of Karachi have been given the most enabling environment to perform their functions and contribute towards the economic and financial well-being of the country.

The governor further said that the precarious law and order situation before 2013 had caused a serious setback to the trade, economy, and business sectors of the entire country.

For this very reason, the previous government, after consultation with all the concerned stakeholders, had taken some tough decisions to revive peace in the city and the initiative has met with success, he said, terming the restoration of law and order a major achievement of the previous government.

According to Zubair, Tariq Road has emerged as one of the busiest business and trade areas in the city which has been attracting visitors and prospective shoppers from all over.

Aslam Bhatti, the president of Tariq Road Traders’ Welfare Association, said the improvement of road and other civic infrastructure in the area had helped a lot in accelerating shopping and business activities in Tariq Road area.

He added that traders and businessmen always gave value to the efforts of the government to revive and maintain peace in the city.