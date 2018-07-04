FDE notifies re-designation of posts

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified re-designation of half a dozen posts of the male and female teaching staff of Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges under the directorate.

According to the notification, the post of Deputy Head Master/Deputy Head Mistress (DHM) has been re-designated as Secondary School Teacher (SST) is BPS-17, Senior Teacher in BPS-17 as SST, Director/Directress Physical Education in BPS-17 as SST (Physical), former Drawing Master/Drawing Mistress BPS-16 as SST in BPS-17.

All the four posts have been designated with approval of Establishment division and Finance with effect from January 1, 2011. Similarly, the post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in BPS-16 has been re-designated as Senior Elementary Teacher, Physical Training Instructor (PTI) in BPS-16 as Senior Elementary Teacher in the same scale and Drawing Master/Mistress in BPS-16 to Senior Elementary Teacher (Drawing) also in the same scale.