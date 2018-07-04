Wed July 04, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
July 4, 2018

SP Inamullah sent to jail in wife’s murder trial

An additional district and sessions judge of District East has ordered sending police officer Inamullah charged with murdering his wife to prison on judicial remand. The state attorney told the court that SP Inamullah had obtained bail and later fled away. He had got himself transferred to Quetta in order to avoid the murder trial, the court heard. The murder case was registered at Defence Police Station. He is alleged to have killed his wife and later tried to make the murder look like a suicide, but an investigation revealed that the police officer himself had killed his wife.

