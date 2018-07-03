Pak basketball team not to play in Asiad

KARACHI: Pakistan men’s basketball team will not be able to feature in the 18th Asian Games as the federation is not being assisted by the state and has yet to hold its training camp.

According to sources, the Pakistan Basketball Federation has not yet held a training camp because it is not being assisted by the Pakistan Sports Board. Sources said the PBBF wrote several letters to the PSB about initiation of its camp but the board has not bothered to reply.

Sources said as the last date for final entries was June 10 it was now not possible for the PBBF to field its team in the Asiad which will be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

It was learnt that the federation had sent names of 11 probables to the organisers through the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

A PSB official had told this correspondent a few days ago that it would not sponsor the basketball team because it was not affiliated with it.

Table tennis also faces a similar problem as the PSB says that the internationally-recognised Pakistan Table Tennis Federation is not affiliated with it.

The fate of judokas and cyclists is also yet to be decided. Both these federations have strained relations with the POA. The POA has decided that its executive committee would decide the fate of these disciplines.

These federations have been facing the brunt for being part of the parallel POA which had been formed following the May 8, 2012, judgement of the Supreme Court.

‘The News’ tried to contact POA Secretary Khalid Meh-mood but he did not receive the calls.

National camps for the Asian Games are in full swing in Islamabad and Lahore. Karachi is hosting the women’s swimming camp.