Row with Aleem Khan: Khursheed Kasuri’s family boycott PTI Kasur candidates

KASUR: The family of former foreign minister Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri boycotted the PTI candidates in Kasur district due to clash with PTI leader Aleem Khan over the issuance of party tickets. Bakhtiar Mehmood Kasuri, brother of Khursheed Mehmood Kasuri, Sunday organised a press conference at Kasur office and came down hard against Aleem Khan. He said they joined the PTI due to Imran Khan’s policies in favour of Pakistan but unfortunately a group, under the leadership of Aleem Khan, occupied the party. He said Aleem Khan was very corrupt in the party and was misusing his powers. He said his family had joined the party at a very early stage and worked day and night to make it stronger. He said he had paid the party fees for the tickets but no one called him for the interview and Aleem Khan issued out-of-merit tickets to the Kasur candidates. He announced that his family would support some independent candidates and will not ask the people of Kasur to vote PTI in the upcoming general elections. He disclosed that former foreign minister Sardar Assef Ahmed Ali has to wait for more than five hours at the house of Aleem Khan for the ticket of NA-137. “Assef is a senior politician and the party should give him proper respect he deserved.” Bakhtiar said some politicians were delivering speeches based on hatred against the important institutions of Pakistan which was very dangerous for the country. In current scenario, fair and free elections in Pakistan cannot be possible, he said.