PkMAP, PTM activists stage protest in Mardan

MARDAN: Hundreds of activists of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) on Sunday staged a protest rally outside the Mardan Press Club, demanding severe punishment for police officer Rao Anwaar and the immediate release of the missing persons.

The participants were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands. A large number of children and relatives of the missing persons also attended the rally. The children and relatives of the missing persons were holding pictures of missing relatives.

The protesters said that Afsar Ali and Amjad Ali had been missing from Mardan since 22 February 2018 and their families did not know about their whereabouts. Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Iqbal Hoti of PTM, Ali Haider of PkMAP and others, including Humayun Khan, Salman Kamal, Noor Ahmad Shah, Qasim Khan and Gohar Khan, said that those responsible for creating law and order and staging suicide attacks were enjoying official protocol. They lamented that those working for the restoration of peace were being dubbed terrorists.

The protesters alleged that state institutions were promoting terrorism. They accused the government of providing protocol to Rao Anwaar, who was allegedly behind the killings of several Pakhtuns, including Naqeebullah Mehsud.

The demonstrators claimed that Rao Anwaar was a killer and he should not be treated like a hero. They added that 4,500 Pakhtuns were missing and demanded the government to produce them in courts.

The protesters said Pakhtuns had been compelled to go to Punjab and Karachi in search of livelihood where they were not well treated. It was the responsibility of the state to protect the life, property and honour of the people, the maintained. Later, the protesters dispersed peacefully.