Mardan varsity criticised for sacking 271 employees

MARDAN: Former federal minister Khwaja Mohammad Khan Hoti on Saturday criticised the decision of the Abdul Wali Khan University about the sacking of more than 271 employees.

“More than 4,000 families have been affected by this act of the university administration,” he said while speaking at a press conference at the Mardan Press Club. A large number of the sacked employees were also present on the occasion. Khwaja Hoti claimed the university administration illegally sacked 271 employees as it didn’t issue show-cause notices to them.

He asserted that two members of the Syndicate boycotted the meeting that approved sacking of the employees. “We don’t accept this decision,” he remarked.

He accused the vice-chancellor of attending the public meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). He alleged that the vice-chancellor had converted the guesthouse of the university into his residence.

Khwaja Hoti alleged that several members of the Academic Staff Association were promoted and appointed against key posts in the university.

He alleged that the Academic Staff Association was affiliated with the PTI.

Khwaja Hoti threatened that if the university administration did not withdraw its decision he along with his supporters would hold a protest rally against it.

On Friday, the administration of the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan sacked 271 regular employees who were recruited through fake credentials.

The employees had been appointed as Demonstrators (BPS-16), Office Assistants (BPS-16), Upper Division Clerks (PBS-14), KPOs (BPS-11) and Lab Assistants (BPS-7).

An official of the university had said that the employees had been sacked in the light of inquiries ordered following the lynching of Mashal Khan, who was a student of the university.