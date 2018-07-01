Robbers injure couple, snatch valuables

LAHORE: A couple was

shot at and injured by

robbers near CCPO office

in Civil Lines area on Saturday.

The injured couple was identified as Iftikhar and his wife Uzma.

The victims were on their way when robbers intercepted them, snatched

their cell-phones and

injured them on offering resistance.

The robbers later fled the scene uninterrupted. The injured couple was rushed to a local hospital.

Waiters tortured: Around a dozen men tortured the waiters of a pizza shop in South Cantt area on Saturday.

The armed men, led by one Kabeer, subjected the waiters of the pizza shop to torture alleging that they were given pizza in small size.

No case was registered till filing of the report.