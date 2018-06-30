Sat June 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Section 144 imposed in Mardan

MARDAN: The district administration has imposed Section 144 in the district for the next 40 days banning display of arms in the election campaign to avoid any untoward incident.

According to an official notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Usman Mahsud said that Section 144 was imposed to maintain law and order ahead of general election 2018.

The notification said that the district police officer Mardan had written a letter to the deputy commissioner seeking the imposition of Section 144.

