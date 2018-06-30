Wapda, Maldives power company sign MoU

LAHORE: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) and Maldives State Electric Company (STELCO) to collaborate in capacity building of STELCO.

Wapda Member Finance Muhammad Ikram Khan and STELCO Chairman Ahmad Aiman signed the MoU on behalf of their organisations. The MoU aims at participation of STELCO staff in training activities of Wapda, implementation of staff exchange programmes between the two organisations, participation in experience sharing and institution-building activities, exposure visits and facilitation of leadership development programmes and activities.