Daniyal’s wife, Kasur candidate’s son to contest polls

NAROWAL: The wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former federal minister Daniyal Aziz, Mehnaza Akbar Aziz has been allotted the party ticket to contest election from NA-77, Narowal.Following disqualification of Daniyal Aziz by the Supreme Court in a contempt of court case, he has decided that his wife Mehnaza Akbar Aziz will contest election from NA-77. After contempt of court verdict, Daniyal Aziz had announced outside the Supreme Court that his father would contest the election from his seat, but his father Anwar Aziz is also the candidate of the PML-N on a provincial seat, so Daniyal decided that his wife will contest in election. The PML-N has also decided to field the son of former MNA from Kasur Sheikh Waseem Akhtar after the Lahore High Court (LHC) handed down one-month imprisonment the former MNA and three other local leaders for taking out an anti-judiciary rally in Kasur and giving statements against judges.