PTI’s Qureshi to contest election from Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The final candidates of PPP, PTI and GDA submitted their party affiliation certificates in the offices of the Returning Officer Mithi, Diplo, Chhachhro and Nagarparkar towns on Friday.

The PTI vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s ticket was submitted by his aides and he would be contesting against the PPP’s nominee Pir Noor Mohammad Shah Jilani on NA 221 Tharparkar 1. Dr Arbab Rahim will contest elections against his nephew Arbab Lutufullah, while Dr Mehesh Kumar Malani will now contest on NA 222 against GDA’s Arbab Zakaullah. Fakeer Sher Mohammad will contest elections against the GDA’s Arbab Khan Sahib Togachi on PS 56 from where PPP’s Dr Malani, Khato Mal Jeewan, Senator Gaynchand and others withdrew their candidatures.

The PPP candidate Qasim Soomro will face a stiff contest from rivals Arbab Anwar Jabbar and disgruntled PPP leader Abdu Ghani Khan Khoso on PS 55 Nagarparkar. The former PPP MPA Dost Ali Rahimoon will contest elections against Haji Abdul Razzak Rahimoon on PS 54 Dahli.

In Tharparkar there are 13 heavyweights contesting the elections and some of the tough contests are expected there.

The PPP leader Abdul Ghani Khoso of district council Thar and close aide of Mukhdooms of Hala has refused to withdraw his candidacy against Soomro. On Thursday, the PPP Thar’s president Senator Gayanchand issued a show-cause notice to Khoso, asking him to clarify his position within a week’s time.

Meanwhile, the returning officer for PS 6 Jacobabad, on Friday declared PPP candidate Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani as elected unopposed.

Friday was the last day for withdrawal of nomination papers and following rejection of nomination papers of six candidates by the returning officer, Shabbir Ali Bijarani had remained the only candidate in the field. Subsequently, the Election Commission declared him elected unopposed.

Three days agp, Bijarani had bid farewell to PPP and joined the GDA and also held a press conference along with GDA leader Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and PTI’s Muhammed Mian Soomro. On Thursday, however a PPP delegation led by former Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addressed his concerns and took him to Islamabad for a meeting with party co chairperson Asif Ali Zardari. After redressal of grievances, Bijarani rejoined the party.

Syed Ghous Ali withdrew his candidacy for election from Ps-26 Khairpur in favour of the Lala Abdul Ghaffar Shaikh following a mutual adjustment.

On Friday, Lala Ghaffar Shaikh an independent, joined the Grand Democratic Alliance and withdrew from NA-208 election in favour of the GDA candidate Syed Ghous Ali Shah.Shah is now contesting election from NA-208 against Nafisa Shah Jillani, while Lala Ghaffar Shaikh would be pitted against Syed Qaim Ali Shah Jillani.

Also, SSP Khairpur Fida Hussain Mastoi approached the Incharge District Election Monitoring team for taking action against PPP’s candidate and former minister Nawab Wasan.In his complaint to the election official, the SSP said the PPP candidate from PS-32 Kingri, Nawab Wasan had violated the code of conduct prescribed for electoral candidates.

He said during the opening of the election office at Aki Gohar Shah Rashdi, Kingri, 15-20 supporters of Wassan were carrying weapons and they blocked the public road. The police officer charged that blocking road is a violation of the ECP code of conduct.