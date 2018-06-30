Four suspects held in Nankana Sahib

NANKANA SAHIB: Police on Friday conducted a search operation at Mohallah Balilah and arrested four suspects. The district police along with other law enforcing agencies searched 52 houses of the locality and checked 109 persons. The police arrested four suspects and shifted them to some undisclosed place for interrogation. Meanwhile, the city and its outskirts received heavy rain on Friday. It continued with regular intervals and turned weather pleasant. The rainwater entered the low-lying areas of the city and created problems for the people. The rain was continued till the filing of this report.