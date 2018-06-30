Asian Karate Championships: Saadi claims he is in fine shape and can win medal

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading karateka and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas on Friday claimed that he was in fine shape and would try to win a medal for the country in the 15th Asian Karate Championships which begins at Amman, Jordan, from July 11.

“I am in good shape and will make every effort to win a medal for Pakistan,” the Lyari-born fighter told ‘The News’ from Islamabad. However, he was quick to add that it also depended on draws. “If draws help I am sure I will be able to finish at the victory podium,” said Saadi, who won gold medal in the 2011 Asian Karate Championships in -67kg (kumite). He went on to grab a bronze medal in the 2012 Uzbekistan and 2013 Dubai editions. He failed to win a medal in the 2015 edition in Yokohama, Japan, and missed the 2017 edition in Kazakhstan because of visa issue. He said that the Asian Championship would help Pakistan’s karatekas know where they stood ahead of the Asian Games, which are slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

“Luckily the Jordan event comes just before the Asian Games. I have fought against most of the Asian players but some of our teammates will be able to know their chances in the Asiad which is the most important event,” said Saadi, who has also to his credit two gold medals in the Commonwealth Karate Championships and one in the US Open.

Saadi, who resides in Dubai and features in majority of the international events, joined Pakistan’s camp at Islamabad on June 20.He was satisfied with the condition of the hall where he is training. “The hall is good and the food is also nice. I think in Islamabad the facilities are good,” the player said.

He supported the idea of a three-week tour of Turkey to prepare for the Asian Games. “If our tour to Turkey is finalized, it will really boost our medal chances in the Asian Games,” said the fighter, who also aims to make a cut for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Last year, Saadi claimed silver medal for the country in the Islamic Games in Baku. Pakistan team is expected to fly out of Islamabad for Jordan on July 10 to feature in the Asian Championships.