NAB defends arrest of Qamarul Islam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Thursday justified the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate from NA-59, Rawalpindi, Engineer Raja Qamarul Islam in the Saaf Pani project scam.

The NAB said in a statement that the inquiry revealed sufficient evidence to prove involvement of Qamarul Islam, being convener of the procurement committee, Punjab Saaf Pani Company (South), in the commission of offences as defined under Section 9(a) and schedule of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

According to the NAB, Qamarul Islam did not ensure due diligence in award of contract to contractor for installation of 84 water filtration plants (56 reverse osmosis plants and ultra filtration plants) in four tehsils, namely Hasilpur, Minchnabad, Khanpur and Lodhran of district Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Lodhran.

The NAB stated that the accused dishonestly approved bidding documents without approving engineering cost estimates. It stated that Qamar recommended for approval from the board of directors regarding award of contract to KSB Pumps. He also allegedly accepted negotiated bid price of KSB Pumps at exorbitant rates under the grab of rationalisation.

The NAB further stated that the accused dishonestly evaluated unsolicited proposal of 102 water filtration plants submitted by KSB Pumps and then recommended the same unsolicited proposal of 102 water filtration plants for approval of the board of directors and also illegally changed the scope of work.

The NAB stated that Qamar was issued notice on May 11 to appear before the NAB Lahore, and he was confronted with solid evidence in Saaf Pani case.