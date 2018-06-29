Bhutanese delegation visits Buddhist sites

MARDAN: A delegation led by Bhutanese Ambassador Sonam T Rabgye visited the Buddhist sites in Takht Bhai on Thursday.

“The delegation members included Tshering Yangchen Rabgye (wife of Ambassador of Bhutan, Counsellor Domang, Exam Secretary Ngawang Sonam, Lama Ugyen, Finance Officer Tshering Dorji, Assistant Language Officer Tsheten Dorji, Research Officer of National Library and Archives Jigme Choden, Driglam Officer of Driglam Division Tshering Penjor and Desk Officer of Department of Biletarl Affairs Lhendup Tshewang.

This was the third time that an international delegation has visited the Buddhist remains in Takht Bhai, said a handout.

Speaking on the occasion, Tshering Yangchen Rabgaye said that these archaeological sites were considered sacred and important for Buddhists all over the world.

“It is our privilege to have visited these sites,” she added.

She said that preservation of centuries-old Buddhist sites in a “Muslim-majority country” serves as welcome proof of mutual admiration and tolerance shown towards other religions.

“It is the spirit of mutual coexistence for others that can preserve these sites,” she added.