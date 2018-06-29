ITU receives 22,360 admission applications for Fall 2018

LAHORE: Information Technology University (ITU) of the Punjab has so far received an all-time record of 22,360 admission applications for Fall 2018 resulting in around 40 percent increase in number of applications as compared to Fall 2017.

In a press release, a spokesperson of the ITU Punjab said this hike was indicative of the growing interest among the youth towards information technology, and in ITU due to its world-class faculty, innovative teaching methods and state-of-the-art labs.

The last date to apply online is June 29, 2018 (today). The founding Vice-Chancellor of Information Technology University Punjab, Dr Umar Saif, termed the overwhelming response witnessed during the admission process of fall 2018 a result of the untiring efforts of the ITU’s faculty and staff, and confirmed the confidence in Information Technology University’s innovative future programmes, including research, ecosystem and startups activity. These are highly encouraging for Pakistan’s IT industry, and for the future progress, economic stability and growth of the nation where IT solutions were now mandatory.

He said Information Technology University had become one of the first universities in the world to enter into a formal partnership with EdX (MIT and Harvard University online course platform), introducing online learning of two Master programmes in Development Studies and Data Sciences.

With a special focus on entrepreneurship, Information Technology University and PITB jointly established Startup incubator, “Plan9” which has graduated over 160 startups and have bootstrap a culture of tech startups in Pakistan, he added.