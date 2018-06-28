MMA to enforce Sharia if voted to power, says Siraj

NOWSHERA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq said on Wednesday that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) would enforce Sharia in the country after winning the upcoming general polls.

He was speaking at public gatherings in Azakhel Payan and Kheshgi Bala.

Sirajul Haq said MMA’s top priority was to enforce Islamic law in the country and it would spare no efforts for the great cause.

The MMA candidates including NA-26 candidate Asif Luqman Qazi, NA-25 aspirant Pir Zulfiqar Bacha, PK-61 contender Mir Alam Khan, PK-63 candidate Qurban Ali Khan, PK-64 candidature Alhaj Pervez Khattak, PK-65 candidate Tariq Khattak and others were present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said the MMA had fielded honest candidates for the general election.

“We are facing those who cannot see the enforcement of Islamic laws in Pakistan,” he said and added that after coming into power, MMA would break the US hegemony over the country.

He said that people would vote MMA to power for corruption-free and economically stable Pakistan.

“The MMA’s agenda is to pull the country out of the prevailing crises including power cuts, joblessness, poverty and lawlessness,” the JI leader said, adding that corrupt politicians would be brought to justice.

“After coming into power, the MMA would build new dams to resolve water and power issues,” he said and added that steps to alleviate poverty would be taken.