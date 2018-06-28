PHC seals three clinics

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed three drug addiction treatment centres and evacuated 35 inmates, besides sealing 56 outlets of quacks in different cities. According to a press release issued here, PHC teams sealed Azm Drug Addiction Treatment Centre and Nida Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre in Sargodha over rules violation and evacuated 27 people kept in the centres. Eight people were evacuated from Al-Falah Manshiyat Centre Bahawalpur. These people were detained against Pakistan Mental Health Act.

These centres were sealed because they did not have psychiatrists, doctors, paramedical staff and proper facilities of emergency cover, residence and food. Teams of PHC also sealed 56 outlets of quacks in five cities which included 23 in Gujranwala, 13 in Faisalabad, 10 in Sheikhupura, six Kasur and four in Lahore.