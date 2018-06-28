Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Passing out parade at Hangu PTC

HANGU: Up to 1,114 male and eight females of the lower course passed out at a passing out parade held Wednesday at Hangu Police Training College (PTC).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Training Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Salman Chaudhry took the salute as a chief guest. The DIG training KP was the chief guest on the occasion while DIG Kohat Region Muhammad Ijaz Khan, Deputy Commissioner Shah Fahad, District Police Officer Shahab Ali Shah and others attended the ceremony.

Salman Chaudhry hoped the modern training imparted to the trainees would improve their performance. The head of the PTC, Masood Salim, also presented a shield to the chief guest.

