Disenchanted JI leader withdraws papers

TIMERGARA: A Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) disenchanted local leader and member of the district council on Wednesday withdrew his nomination papers he had submitted as independent candidate from PK-13 Lower Dir district.

Dawood Said had filed the papers as a revolt against party decision of issuing ticket to another party worker Shad Nawaz Khan. He withdrew his nomination papers after JI chief Sirajul Haq met him here at Ahyaul Uloom Balambat.

Haji Dawood Said along with a group of other disenchanted leaders Malik Shafiulla Khan, Muhammad Bashir, Salim advocate and others had revolted against party decision of awarding the party tickets and announced to form 'Jamaat-i-Islami Bachao Tehreek' (Save JI Movement ) during a press conference at the Timergara Press Club early this month.

Malik Shafiullah Khan had submitted nomination papers on NA-7 to contest elections against JI chief Sirajul Haq but later he withdrew his nomination papers. Sirajul Haq had barred JI office-bearers from issuing statements against the group.