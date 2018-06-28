Losses in Kabaddi Masters: We’re preparing for Asian Games, says Sarwar

KARACHI: Defending his team after losing both group matches against arch-rivals India in the Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Pakistan Kabaddi Federation’s (PKF) secretary Mohammad Sarwar said they were preparing for the Asian Games.

“I admit that the team did not play well against India but keeping in view the forthcoming Asian Games we have inducted young players and that will help us in the Asian Games and other international events,” Sarwar told ‘The News’ from Dubai on Wednesday.

“India are a much better side. They invest millions in kabaddi, but let me make it clear that our target is the Asian Games,” the official was quick to add.

India crushed Pakistan 36-20 and 41-17 in their group matches of the event of the Asian style which is touted as a rehearsal for the next year’s World Cup which International Kabaddi Federation (IKF) plans to hold in Dubai.

He said that there were still seven or eight such players who were in Pakistan and would be part of the Asian Games squad.

However, he said that there were a few more matches left in the Dubai event and it was a perfect chance for the team to impress.

India from Group A and Iran and South Korea from Group B have already qualified for the last-four stage.

India and Iran remained undefeated in the group stage.

Sarwar was hopeful that Pakistan had the competence to beat Iran in the semi-finals. “Iran is a good team and it would be a fine match but we have the chance. We beat Iran in the semi-finals of the Asian Championship at their own backyard in Iran last time,” said Sarwar, also the secretary of Asian Kabaddi Federation (AKF).

He said that the Al Wasl Sports Complex did not have much room for spectators. “The event is being held at a gymnasium which can house 1500 to 2000 spectators only,” the official said.

After the Dubai event, Pakistan will return home to begin preparations in Islamabad for the Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

In the last Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea, in 2014 Pakistan claimed bronze medal.