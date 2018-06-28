‘PSO leading fuel brand across Pakistan’

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil, the nation’s largest and most trusted oil marketing company, has won two of PakWheels’ latest People’s Choice Awards in both car and bike categories.

The awards are based on PakWheels Automobile Industry Survey Report 2017 for which the automobile website collaborated with the LUMS Centre of Research, a statement said on Wednesday. For the first time, the survey includes an entire section on bikes to give a truly complete picture of the industry and its latest trends.

As per the report, PSO dominates when it comes to choice of fuels among car as well as bike users nationwide. Of the 77 percent car owners who use standard fuels, 35 percent prefer PSO fuels; and of the 23 percent premium fuel users, 35 percent choose PSO.

Similarly, out of 89 percent bike users who use standard fuels, 36 percent choose PSO; and of the 11 percent premium fuel users, the choice of 34 percent bikers is PSO. Furthermore, PSO also holds a prominent place in the bike motor oil category with a large market share.