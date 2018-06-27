Murad rejects tall claims of Shahbaz

KARACHI: Launching a blistering attack at the previous PML-N government, the former Sindh Chief Minister and leader of Pakistan Peoples Party, Syed Murad Ali Shah, said the PML-N government ignored the people of Sindh by refusing to give the province its due share of water, power and NFC, and in a new found love its President Shahbaz Sharif is making tall claims to make Karachi like Paris.

In a statement, Shah said “we requested the federal government to give a separate share of water to Karachi but they rejected our request in the CCI meeting,” he said and added, “now Shahbaz Sharif is claiming to provide water to Karachi in three years.” He said under a conspiracy the PML-N government resorted to prolonged gas load-shedding to shift industrial units operating in Karachi to Panjab. “The PML-N government tried to destroy the industrial economy of the province, but it was the PPP government which fought the case of industrialists and controlled the gas load-shedding to some extent,” he said and added now Shahbaz Sharif is claiming to bring industrial revolution in Sindh. Shah said the provincial government cleared all the electricity dues of the federal government but even then prolonged load-shedding was resorted to in the province.