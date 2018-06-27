Three die in Sargodha

SARGODHA: Three men died in separate accidents in Kotmomin and Kundian police limits.

According to police, trader Ejaz Khan of Kotmomin was moving on Lahore Road in a car when a speeding dumper hit the car near Chak 67/SB, leaving Ejaz Khan dead on the spot.

A speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle near Petrol Pump on Mianwali Road and killed motorcyclists Muhammad Shahbaz and Ali on the spot.

400kg rotten meat seized: Police Tuesday recovered unhygienic meat from the possession of a man in Jhal Chakian police limits.

Livestock Officer Tanveer Ashraf along with police team recovered 400 kg rotten meat from the shop of a butcher near Slaughter house Jhal Chakian. The owner of the shop was arrested and a case was registered against him.