‘MMA to give tough time to PML-N, PTI in Faisalabad’

FAISALABAD: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal will give tough time to PML-N and PTI in Faisalabad in the general elections.

The MMA had made seat adjustments with PPP, Mili Muslim League, Nizam-e-Mustafa Mahaz and other parties, said MMA district president Makhdoomzada Syed Muhammad Zakariya Shah in corners meetings at Nazimabad, Madina Town, Peoples Colony, Civil Lines and Sir Syed Town on Tuesday.

He said that the MMA workers would visit door-to-door to muster support for the party candidates. Zakariya Shah said that the MMA would also hold such corner meetings in other important towns of Faisalabad district to get support for the MMA candidates for the polls. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has set up 3,764 polling stations for the polls in the district. Out of these, 1,619 polling stations have been earmarked for male voters, 1,492 for women and 653 polling stations would be combined in the polls.

FOUR OF A FAMILY INJURED IN ROOF COLLAPSE: Four members of a family were injured when a roof of a house caved in at Maqsoodabad on Tuesday.

Sajid Ali, Iram Arshad, Muhammad Arshad and Jaeela Arshad were present in the house when the roof collapsed. As a result, all four persons were buried under the debris. Later, rescues teams rushed to the spot and took out all four persons. The injured persons were shifted to a hospital.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A girl committed suicide at Chak 266/RB on Tuesday. Razia ended her life by taking poisonous pills. The motive behind the incident is said to be a domestic dispute. Meanwhile, Mahwish, who was abducted by some unidentified persons on Monday, was found in a deserted place. She was shifted to a hospital but she died.