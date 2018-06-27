Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Increase in rice exports

It was heartening to note that rice exports have registered an increase of 29.15 percent during the first eleven months of the outgoing financial year2017-2018. In addition, it is also encouraging to note that the exports of other food items during the first 11 months of the current financial year have also witnessed the growth of 30.80 percent.

x
Advertisement

These positive indicators about exports indicate that the country is capable of stabilising its balance of payment. It is hoped that in no time the wide gap between imports and exports will be reduced.

M Murtaza

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar