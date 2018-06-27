Increase in rice exports

It was heartening to note that rice exports have registered an increase of 29.15 percent during the first eleven months of the outgoing financial year2017-2018. In addition, it is also encouraging to note that the exports of other food items during the first 11 months of the current financial year have also witnessed the growth of 30.80 percent.

These positive indicators about exports indicate that the country is capable of stabilising its balance of payment. It is hoped that in no time the wide gap between imports and exports will be reduced.

M Murtaza

Lahore