Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

MMA candidates for Takht Bhai

TAKHT BHAI: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) finally announced ticket holders for the sole National Assembly seat of Takht Bhai.

The MMA awarded the ticket to Maulana Muhammad Qasim, a prominent religious scholar, district president MMA and a former MNA.

All other mainstream parties have already announced their ticket holders for NA-22, including Malik Aman Khan of ANP, Shoaib Alam Khan of PPP and Jamshed Khan Mohmand of PML-N.

Likewise, the MMA also announced its ticket holders for the two provincial seats of Takht Bhai.

The tickets were awarded to former legislators Mian Nadir Shah and Fazal Rabbani advocate of Jamaat-e-Islami, a member of the religious alliance, for PK-54 and Pk-55, respectively.

