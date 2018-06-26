WORLD JUNIOR SQUASH: India refuses visas to Pakistan players

ISLAMABAD: In yet another blunt violation of International Olympic Committee (IOC) charter, High Commission of India has refused visa to former world champions Pakistan to compete in the World Junior Squash Championship starting in Chennai (India) from July 18-19.

Though squash has never been an Olympic sport, there are clear instructions from the IOC to all member countries to accommodate sportsmen and women for all major international sports events.

With 22 days left for the start of the important event that Pakistan dominated in the past, the Indian High Commission plainly refused visas to a nine-member Pakistan contingent (six players and three officials) drawn to compete in the event.

After keeping all the documents for almost two months, the Indian High Commission last week returned them to the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) against clear violation of the IOC rules.

Though Pakistan High Commission in India has always been forthcoming in accommodating Indian players and officials, Indian High Commission always plays a spoil sport.

“The PSF had submitted visa documents well in time. Every requirement was fulfilled as no gap was left for any objection. India surprisingly refused visa without any justification,” PSF Group Captain Tahir Sultan when approached said.

He said that the visa processing time for India was 35 days. “PSF had applied for the Indian visa well in time (ie in end April 18). Timely intimation of visa processing was also forwarded to the World Squash Federation (WSF), Asian Squash Federation (ASF) and organisers so that the required assistance could be ensured.”

He said the Indian High Commission in Islamabad has returned all passports and refused visas to the Pakistan contingent. “Passports were returned by Indian High Commission stating that they are not in a position to issue visas. PSF has approached the world squash bodies to look into the matter and ensure participation of Pakistan players in the World Junior Squash Championship 2018 or cancel this event as organisers are doing injustice to Pakistan. This is totally against the ethics of sports. We believe that sportsmen help in strengthening relations amongst nations,” he said.

When ‘The News’ approached Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) secretary Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, he said that the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination official took up the matter with him.

“I am ready to help and take the squash players’ issue to the highest forum. I am waiting for the required documents to take the matter to IOC and other recognised forums.”

Pakistan always tried to accommodate Indian athletes. Recently over 25 Indian tennis players were given visas to participate in the Pakistan circuit. Even squash federation accommodated Indian athletes in recent past.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, Noor Zaman and Mohammad Hamza won gold and silver medals, respectively, in the Under-15 category of the Borneo Junior Squash Open that concluded in Malaysia.

In the Under-19 category, Zeeshan bagged bronze whereas Hammad and Khushal shared bronze in the Under-17 event.

The second junior event of the Malaysian tour will start today (Tuesday).