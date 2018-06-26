Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Noor winsgold in Malaysia Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman wins gold medal in the under-15 category of Borneo Junior Squash Open concluded in Malaysia the other day. Mohammad Hamza finished with silver in the same category. Zeeshan got bronze in under-19 whereas both Hammad and Khushal also got bronze in under-17 event. The second junior event on the Malaysian tour will start Tuesday.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar