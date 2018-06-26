Noor winsgold in Malaysia Jr Squash

ISLAMABAD: Noor Zaman wins gold medal in the under-15 category of Borneo Junior Squash Open concluded in Malaysia the other day. Mohammad Hamza finished with silver in the same category. Zeeshan got bronze in under-19 whereas both Hammad and Khushal also got bronze in under-17 event. The second junior event on the Malaysian tour will start Tuesday.