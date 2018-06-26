Tue June 26, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

SNGPL int’l squash qualifiers begin

LAHORE: The qualifying round matches of the SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II men’s and women’s 2018 started here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Monday.

The international event began with an exhibition match played between top seeds of the tournament Tayyab Aslam and Israr Ahmad. After a tough fight, Tayyab managed to win the exhibition match.

Results of first international qualify round matches: Men’s senior category: Zahir Shah (Pak) beat Saifullah (Pak) 12/10, 11/7, 11/7, Noman Khan (Pak) beat Zain Ramzan (Pak) 11/7, 11/4, 11/4, M Farhan (Pak) beat M Abdul Qadir (Pak) 9/11, 13/11, 14/12, 14/12, Uzair Shaukat (Pak) beat Salman Saleem (Pak) 6/11, 11/6, 11/5, 11/5.

Danish Atlas Khan (Pak)beat M Uzair (Pak) 11/1, 10/12, 11/6, 11/6, Waqar Mehboob (Pak) beat Mansoor Zaman (Pak) 12/10, 3/11, 12/10, 11/3, Haris Qasim (Pak) beat Haseeb Taj (Pak) 11/4, 11/3, 11/2, Bilal Zakir (Pak) beat Abdul Malik Khan (Pak) 10/12, 12/10, 11/8, 9/11, 11/8.

SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif was the chief guest of the opening ceremony of the event.

