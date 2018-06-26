Asian Games: Six-member taekwondo squad decided

KARACHI: Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PWF) has finalised its six-member squad, four boys and two girls, for the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

Ijaz Ahmed’s (-80kg) status remains unclear as he is said to have received some injuries in a road accident.If he is not able to accompany the squad he will be replaced by Sidra Batool (-46kg), a senior official of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) told ‘The News’ on Monday.

The squad comprises Ijaz Ahmad (-80kg), Shahzeb Khan (-57kg), Haroon Khan (-63kg), Mohammad Iqbal (-68kg), Aneela Ayesha (-49kg) and Nimra Wasiq (-53kg).

England-based Aneela has been British junior champion. US-based Nimra is also a medal hope for Pakistan, according to PTF. She has already represented Pakistan in several international events, including the Senior World Championships in Korea in 2017.

Shahzeb made his international debut in 2016 South Asian Games in India.Balochistan-born Haroon has represented Pakistan in 2017 Baku Islamic Games and is a bronze medallist of the 2018 Asian G-1 event held in Iran. He has been the national champion for last three years.

Iqbal, who plays for Railways, made his international debut in the UAE Open Junior in 2016. He represented the country in the 2017 World Championship, 2017 Islamic Games, 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games and 2017 Korean Open.

Gilgit-Baltistan-born Ijaz plays for Army. He is a national champion and played in the 2016 South Asian Games and 2017 Islamic Games.

The national taekwondo camp has been resumed at Islamabad. Korean coach Sung Jae Lee, who had left for Korea after Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) stopped camps on May 15, will return to Pakistan on Wednesday (tomorrow) to join the camp.