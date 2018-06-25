PTI releases final list of candidates

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday released the final list of its candidates for the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies’ constituencies and mostly approved those, already given nod to contest the upcoming elections.

PTI thrashed out the final list after deliberations on scores of review applications, an announcement made by the party’s Central Media Cell, said and that the election management cell had been given signal to complete the formalities regarding the candidates.

Against 272 general seats of the National Assembly, PTI has decided to field 229 candidates. And, out of 99 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly, the party has pitched 90 candidates while it has massive 238 candidates for Punjab assembly’s constituencies, hoping to do extremely well this time.

Moreover, 79 candidates of PTI will face mostly rivals from PPP and MQM for the Sindh assembly seats. Thirty-six candidates of the party will be fielded for representation in Balochistan assembly. PTI Chairman Imran Khan had promised to protesting party workers and activists outside his Banigala residence to personally have review of applications, ensuring merit. However, he had insisted on fielding electables.

There has been no change in the nominations for Islamabad’s three seats, whereas there was an issue with regards to NA-53, involving Amir Kayani and Ch. Ilyas Meharban.