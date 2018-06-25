Residents protest power outages in Haripur

HARIPUR: A large number of people on Sunday staged a protest outside the offices of the Wapda to protest the prolonged power outages.

Residents of Central Jail area, Noor Colony, Azizabad, Rajaabad, Roshanabad and several other adjoining localities held demonstration and later laid siege to the Wapda’s offices to protest the excessive and unscheduled electricity loadshedding in their area.

The residents of affected localities lamented that they were facing 18 hours-long breakdown daily despite the scorching hot weather, which was an injustice to them.