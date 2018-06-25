TDPs of Khyber to begin returning today

BARA: All temporarily displaced persons (TDPs) belonging to Khyber tribal district will start returning to native areas today (Monday).

They had vacated areas when the security forces launched military operations against the militants in upper and lower Tirah valley in 2009.

According to a press release of the Fata Disaster Management Authority (FDMA), at least 1,158 families of TDPs were registered from five tribes including Sipah, Akakhel, Malikdinkhel, Bar Qambarkhel and Kamarkhel while 1403 families were registered from Kukikhel tribe.

The release added that the FDMA would give Rs10,000 each through SIM cards for transportation and each Rs25,000 through ATMs to displaced persons. It said the other edibles would also be provided to them for six months. The first phase of repatriation of Sipah tribespeople will continue from on June 25 to 28.

The second phase of displaced persons of Akakhel tribe will be carried out from June 29 to July 6 while other IDPs of Qambarkhel, Malikdinkhel and will return after election on August 20.

They demanded the government to provide them all amenities including food, tents and cash money.