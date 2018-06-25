May 12 riots hearing against mayor, others adjourned

Since the judge of an anti-terrorism court (ATC-II) was on leave, the hearing of cases pertaining to killing charges in the May 12 carnage against Karachi Mayor Wasim Akthar and others was adjourned till July 3.

Around 49 Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) activists are nominated in these cases. However, Akhtar had moved an application for exemption from appearing in the court based on his engagements as the mayor and the plea was granted.

The incident took place in 2007 when dozens of people were killed in different parts of the city and then deposed chief justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry was not allowed to enter the city to address lawyers. ATC-III is also hearing three similar cases against Akhtar and others. The court has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against 15 accused in these cases.

Hearings in other cases against a former MQM member of provincial assembly, Kamran Mansoor, pertaining to possession of explosive materials and motorcycle theft were also adjourned to July 11 due to the judge being on leave.