Holy shrines’ demolition protested

aISLAMABAD: Demolition of holy shrines in Saudi Arabia was protested throughout the country on Saturday on the call of Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi.

Like all cities, towns and villages of Pakistan, protest rallies were also taken out in America, Britain, Canada, Italy, Greece, Middle East, Africa, and Australia, says a press release.

Addressing the mourners, Moosavi lamented that the symbols of non-Muslims at the soil of Hijaz were safe but the holy symbols of Muslims were being razed. The TNFJ chief reiterated that no effort would be spared to continue struggle for the restoration of dignity of Islamic symbols.