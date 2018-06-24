JUI-S to support PTI candidate in Batttagram

BATTAGRAM: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) leader on Saturday announced to support Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s candidate in the upcoming general elections. Speaking at a press conference at the PTI election office in Tarang area, JUI-S leader Maulana Qari Faqir Muhammad Hazarvi said that the PTI’s services for the Ulema were appreciable.

Former minister Muhammad Yousaf Khan Tarand was also present on the occasion.

“JUI-S would support the PTI candidate for the constituency PK-29 in the next general elections,” he said and added the decision was made after consultation with the party central leadership.

Yousaf Khan said that the Tarand family had always struggled for the rights of the people of the area. The PTI-led provincial government had undertaken record development projects in Battagram, he added.