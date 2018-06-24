‘PTI chief ignoring ideological workers’

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had ignored the ideological workers and awarded tickets to the corrupt turncoats.

He was speaking at a public gathering in Harichand area.

“PTI did nothing for the welfare of the people and deceived Pakhtuns in name of the hollow slogans of change,” he said and added that people were politically mature and would reject PTI in the upcoming general elections.

He said that those who had introduced ‘dharnas’ were now facing sit-ins outside their residences.

He said that PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership had overlooked the masses.

Sherpao said that the Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and Awami National Party in their terms gave nothing to the people.

He said that Pakhtuns sacrificed their lives and properties in the war against terrorism and were forced to leave their native areas but they were still living a miserable life due to lack of attention of the government.

The QWP chief said that huge resources were needed to provide better infrastructure and other facilities to the dwellers of tribal districts.