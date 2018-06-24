MMA leaders to unveil election manifesto today

PESHAWAR: Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa senior vice-president Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said the alliance would unveil its election manifesto at a gathering in the provincial capital today.

Speaking at a news conference here on Saturday, he said that this would be the beginning of the MMA’s election campaign. Mushtaq Ahmad, who is provincial head of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that MMA leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Sirajul Haq, Prof Sajid Mir, Maulana Anas Noorani, Allama Sajid Naqvi and other leaders would address the meeting.

He said the MMA would win the coming election. He said the MMA had finalised almost 90 percent candidates.

MMA provincial leaders, including Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil, Merajuddin, Sabir Hussain Awan, Syed Jamaat Ali Shah, Abdul Jalil Jan and others, were present.