New commissioner, DC assume charge

Rawalpindi : New Commissioner Rawalpindi division Captain (r) Saif Anjum and Deputy Commissioner Umar Jehangir have taken charge of their offices here on Saturday.

On the directions of Election Commission, former secretary irrigation Captain (r) Saif Anjum replaced Divisional Commissioner Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Umar Jehangir replaced Deputy Commissioner Talat Mehmood Gondal.

The sources said that Additional District Collector (ADC) and all assistant commissioners will also replace in second phase in a couple of days. Tehsildar Rawalpindi, Tehsildar (settlement) all Naib Tehsildars, Registry Moharar and several other officials will also transfer.

The sources also said that bosses of other civic bodies like Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Public Health Department etc. will not be changed. They will work as per routine till elections, the sources disclosed.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also approved transfers/postings of 965 police inspectors in Punjab province including Rawalpindi division. According to an announcement, the ECP gave direction to the authorities concerned to make sure that no political implication/interference was involved in the said transfers/postings and no officer posted at home district of domicile.

Majority of Inspectors from other cities of Punjab have also taken charge of their concerned police stations in Rawalpindi on Saturday. On the directions of Election Commission, total of 78 police Inspectors have transferred to Lahore, Gujranwala and Sialkot while around 60 Inspectors transferred from Lahore, Gujranwala to Rawalpindi region.

The local candidates of different political parties have strongly welcomed Election Commission decision regarding to transfers and postings of all officers.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Malik Ibrar has said that they have welcomed Election Commission's decision regarding transfers and postings of officers. The candidates should be elected on the basis of output rather rigging, he said.