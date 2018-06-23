PPP objects to ‘unusual protocol’ for Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has taken notice of providing Imran Khan an army of Rangers to guard Banigala Palace.

In a statement on Friday, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said Imran Khan has been provided unusual protocol and over three hundred Rangers jawans have been deployed at Banigala to protect Imran Khan from his own workers. “A large number of policemen have also been deployed at Banigala,” he said.