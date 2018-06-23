Caretaker govt to hold fair election: Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Barrister Syed Ali Zafar Friday said the caretaker government would fulfill its responsibilities to hold fair, transparent, impartial and timely general election and preparations in that connection were completed to a large extent.

In an interview to Pakistan Television, he said the caretaker government during its two months tenure would leave guidelines for the next government about the existing challenges in different sectors. The minister said it was their obligation to assist the Election Commission in holding fair and transparent elections so that a new elected government was formed in time. Besides running the day-to-day affairs, sometimes decisions of urgent nature had to be taken, but the government would not take any decision which restrained the next government, or stopped it from changing decisions, he added.

He said preparations had been almost finalised for the upcoming elections and a lot of work had been done in that regard and decisions were being taken on daily basis. For fair and transparent elections, changes had been made in bureaucracy at the federal and provincial levels. The caretaker government was taking thoughtful decisions in line with demands of justice and fairness, he said.