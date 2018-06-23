Sat June 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Sindh AG Zamir Ghumro resigns

KARACHI: Sindh Advocate General Zamir Ghumro on Friday tendered his resignation under Article 140 (4 ) of the constitution. Tendering his resignation to the governor through the chief minister, he said he had offered his resignation to the provincial government before the caretaker set-up, but he was asked to continue in the interest of the province. He appreciated the elected provincial government and leadership under which it was working for reposing full confidence in him.

