Dacoits takeaway valuables, abduct two women

OKARA: Dacoits looted cash and valuables in six incidents besides abducting two women here on Friday.

Dacoits broke into the house of Constable Zahoor Ahmad at Siddiq Nagar and tok away 10-tola gold jewelry, cash and other articles. Muhammad Saleem was returning home when three dacoits intercepted him and snatched Rs 30,000.

Ali Hasnain was on his way when three bandits stopped him and looted valuables. Abrar Ahmad parked his car in a bazaar at Benazir Avenue.

When he returned, he found it missing. Muhammad Parvez of Shams Town parked his bike outside his office. When he returned he found it missing. Thieves took away valuables from the house of Manzoor Ahmad at Atta Colony.

Dacoits looted valuables from the house of Asad Ali at Matta Piroka village. The accused also abducted Asad’s wife. Khalida Parveen of Jathiana village was alone at her home when accused Manzar Shahzad, Khurram Ali, Muhammad Nawaz, Ghulam Rasool and Tahira Batool allegedly took away 5-tola gold jewelry and prize bonds.

The accused also allegedly abducted Khalida. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.