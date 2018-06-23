Joint efforts for environmental protection stressed

Islamabad: Caretaker Minister for Climate Change Sheikh Muhammad Yousaf on Friday called for joint efforts to protect environment in the country. "Our environment is facing multiple challenges in form of climate change, deforestation, air pollution and population explosion. We all need to work collectively to address them for own and future generations' survival," he told chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change Sitara Ayaz, who called on him at the ministry. Senator Sitara Ayaz highlighted the country's overall environmental issues and challenges, especially environmental degradation in Islamabad and Rawal Dam, and called for effective, early corrective measures.