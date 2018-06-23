‘New level of intensity’ as England eye whitewash

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England: England captain Eoin Morgan hopes his side can maintain their “new level of intensity” after moving to within sight of a first 5-0 One-day International series whitewash of Australia.

Morgan’s men, the number one-ranked side in this format, beat Australia by six wickets here on Thursday.Set an ODI ground record of 311 to win, England finished on 314 for four with more than five overs to spare after Jason Roy (101) hit his second hundred of the series.

Following their century partnership during England’s 481 for six on Tuesday, Roy and Jonny Bairstow (79) again overwhelmed a novice Australia attack while putting on 174 for the first wicket.

There was a brief wobble when both openers fell in quick succession, but Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 54 put the result beyond doubt. This latest victory left England 4-0 up in the five-match series.

If Roy and Bairstow can maintain anything like their current form, England will have high hopes of at last winning a maiden World Cup title, after more than 40 years of trying. “If it does become the ‘normal’, that would be awesome — because it creates an unbelievable tone at the top of the order,” said Morgan when asked about his openers.

“I think we’ve found a new gear, or a new level of intensity.”If England did not take early wickets on Thursday, they at least kept Australia in relative check in a total of 310 for eight featuring hundreds from Aaron Finch (100) and Shaun Marsh (101). Joe Root, best known as a top-order batsman, bowled 10 overs of part-time off-spin for a meagre 44 runs.

Australia won toss

Australia

A J Finch lbw b Wood 100

T M Head c Willey b Rashid 63

S E Marsh c Overton b Willey 101

M P Stoinis b Wood 1

A C Agar c Buttler b Rashid 19

A T Carey c Overton b Willey 6

*†T D Paine lbw b Willey 3

M G Neser c Buttler b Willey 2

J A Richardson not out 5

N M Lyon not out 3

Extras (lb 3, w 4) 7

Total (8 wickets, 50 overs) 310

Did not bat: B Stanlake

Fall: 1-101, 2-225, 3-227, 4-256, 5-296, 6-296, 7-299, 8-305

Bowling: Wood 9-1-49-2 (w 2); Willey 7-0-43-4; Root 10-0-44-0 (w 1); Overton 7-0-55-0

Rashid 10-0-73-2 (w 1); Ali 7-0-43-0

England

J J Roy c Marsh b Lyon 101

J M Bairstow c Paine b Stanlake 79

A D Hales not out 34

J E Root b Agar 27

*E J G Morgan c Paine b Agar 15

†J C Buttler not out 54

Extras (b 1, nb 1, w 2) 4

Total (4 wickets, 44.4 overs) 314

Did not bat: M M Ali, D J Willey, C Overton, A U Rashid, M A Wood

Fall: 1-174, 2-183, 3-228, 4-244

Bowling: Neser 8.4-0-74-0 (w 1) (nb 1); Stanlake 8-0-54-1; Lyon 7-0-38-1; Richardson 7-0-58-0; Agar 8-0-48-2; Stoinis 6-0-41-0 (w 1)

Result: England won by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Jason Roy (England)

ODI debut: C Overton (England)

Umpires: Marais Erasmus (South Africa) and Michael Gough (England). TV Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka). Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)