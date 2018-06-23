Sat June 23, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 23, 2018

Illegal structures razed in Miani Sahib graveyard

LAHORE: The city administration has demolished a number of structures built illegally in Miani Sahib Graveyard on Friday. The action was initiated on the directions of Lahore High Court, which directed the city administration and the Lahore mayor to clear the oldest graveyard in the city of all kind of encroachments. Officials said the walls of dozens of compunds were razed. They said 456 such compunds existed in the graveyard out of which 100 were unoccupied. Lord Mayor Mubashar Javed along with the city assistant commissioner also reached the graveyard and supervised the demolition.

